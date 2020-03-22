And I’m not the only one who’s noticed this weird sense of relaxation. Across the country, public places have been inundated with people enjoying the sunshine as if everything is normal. Snowdonia National Park reported the “busiest visitor day in living history” yesterday after unprecedented numbers of people visited the site. Pictures from parks and markets across London posted earlier today (22 March), show crowds of cyclists and people walking within close proximity. And the same goes for beaches up and down the country, from Brighton beach in East Sussex to Portobello beach in Edinburgh.

As the number of cases grows and the pressure on the NHS continues to escalate, seeing this many people gathering in the same place is cause for concern. Of course, it’s OK to go outside and get some fresh air – doing so is incredibly important for our mental health (and still recommended by the Government) – but only when we stay two metres away from people.

If we all went for a cycle or a walk on our own or with the people we live with then we’d be fine – but gathering with friends or family outside our household just isn’t a good idea right now. Meeting up with friends – or walking in close proximity to others – isn’t safe just because you’re outside, and even if you think you’ll be OK if you catch the virus (it affects young people too, by the way) you could be endangering the lives of others by coming into contact with them.