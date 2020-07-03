This year’s Christmas pantomimes are being cancelled – and sadly, this isn’t a case of “oh no they aren’t”.

The BBC reports that Norwich Theatre Royal was one of the first theatres to call off its festive pantomime this week, along with venues in Buxton, Welwyn Garden City and Leicester.

It feeds into the wider worry about the future of performing arts: theatres have been shut since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the government hasn’t given a date for the return of live performances. This means that a lot of money is being lost.

Just last week, Dame Judi Dench said she doesn’t think theatres will open again in her lifetime. Her harrowing words, which could very well prove true, were a devastating wake up call.