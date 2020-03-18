11 easy ways to help people around you during the age of coronavirus

“Have courage, and be kind.”

The world is in greater need of compassion and kindness than ever before. Why? Because coronavirus-induced panic has caused many of us to practice social distancing – and, in doing so, distance ourselves from the needs of others around us. Just look at those empty supermarket shelves if you don’t believe us.

Yes, people are thinking of number one. Yes, we have been told to avoid any unnecessary contact with other people. And yes, there seems to be a dearth of kindness in the world. But that doesn’t have to be the case, as Canada has proven.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new home has beautifully shown the world how to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic: by caremongering, not scaremongering.