4 practical ways to support someone worried about the coronavirus pandemic

The world is a tough place to be right now. Most of us have never dealt with a situation like the current coronavirus outbreak, so it’s no surprise that so many people are feeling overwhelmed with everything that’s going on. Sitting inside and watching the news is no longer an activity used to pass the time – with every new headline, notification and announcement comes a new feeling of unease.

Now more than ever, we need to come together to support each other – especially when it comes to our mental wellbeing. While some people will be better at coping with the current situation than others, we all have a responsibility to reach out and ensure the people around us are doing OK.