Where can I get tested for coronavirus?

Testing can take place at hospital, in a drive-thru facility or at home – but only if there’s a high chance you have the virus.

Remember: do not visit your GP or local hospital if you think you have coronavirus. Call NHS 111 and seek their advice first.

What does the coronavirus test entail?

If a health professional decides that you need to be tested, they will take some samples to test for coronavirus. This may include samples of:

mucus from your nose, throat or lungs

blood

poo (stool sample).

“Once the sample has been taken, they will be sent off for testing and you will be informed of the outcome once the test has been completed,” says Atkinson. “This could take place on the same day. While you await the results of the test, you will need to self-isolate.”

How should I self-isolate if I think I might have the coronavirus?

If you have confirmed coronavirus, have been in close contact with someone who has coronavirus, or have been to an area with a high-risk of coronavirus in the last 14 days, you will be asked to self-isolate.

You can use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service to find out what to do. Essentially, though, you should expect to stay at home for up to 14 days to avoid a possible spread of infection.

This means not going to work, not using public transport or taxis, and separating yourself from other people in your home. You will need to clean your toilets and bathrooms regularly, wash crockery and utensils thoroughly after use, and use a separate towel to others in the household.

