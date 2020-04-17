“My heart can’t take this”: 9 reactions to the UK lockdown extension

“We are doing this to save lives”

“I knew the three-week extension was coming, and yet it hit me like a tonne of bricks when it was confirmed yesterday. I’ve been saying to myself and others that I feel OK doing this, because there is strength and comfort in knowing that we are all doing it together to help save lives. But after spending a month living on my own, the words ‘at least three weeks’ have left me numb. Completely numb. One thought that exacerbates this feeling is knowing that it’s not just a case of things going back to normal when lockdown is loosened.

“Firstly, I don’t believe it will just be three weeks longer. And it’s not like I’m going to be able to jump on a train to my family home and embrace my mum when it is lifted. Even if we’re allowed to, I think I’ll be too anxious to go anywhere for quite a while. What I’m telling myself is this: I am so, so lucky right now. Yes, it’s hard, it’s lonely, it’s terrifying. And the uncertainty of how long this lasts only makes things worse. But the very reason we are doing this is to save lives. No way would I want the government to jeopardise that by ending lockdown too early. This doesn’t change the fact that I hate being in quarantine – but it reminds me that there is the greatest purpose in what I’m doing, for my life and for others.”

Hollie Richardson, Digital Writer

“I’m not sure my heart can take it”

“I was surprised by how frustrated I was when I saw the news about lockdown being extended for ‘at least 3 weeks’. My first thought was ‘well yes, obviously’, my second was ‘how fucking ridiculous to even announce that now anyway!’ I’ve been really concerned about being let out of lockdown too soon and teasing us with a three week extension when DEEP DOWN EVERYBODY KNOWS IT WILL BE LONGER is a huge, unfair false hope. Perhaps I’m just feeling really negative about the whole thing; yes, I would love lockdown to end after three weeks if it’s safe to do so, but we’ll now have people up and down the country counting down to a freedom that they’re not necessarily (read: obviously won’t) get. And what happens to us when those three weeks are up and we’re given another extension? I’m not sure my heart, mental health or liver (yes, I’ve been drinking through it too) can withstand that.

Jazmin Kopotsha, Digital Deputy Editor