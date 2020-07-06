Throughout the coronavirus lockdown, there’s been a lot of discussion about how best to take care of our mental health during the pandemic. From dealing with feelings of isolation to managing our anxiety, for many people, lockdown has been an exercise in putting their mental health first.

As lockdown eases and we move into our ‘new normal’, putting our mental health first is more important than ever. Why? Because although for some people the easing of lockdown restrictions – as we saw this weekend with the reopening of pubs, restaurants, hotels and cinemas – is a cause for celebration, for others, the prospect of lockdown ending and restrictions lifting is incredibly anxiety-inducing.