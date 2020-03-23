Dennison went on to reveal that the intensive care unit at his hospital already has 12 patients with Covid-19 on ventilators, with more requiring ventilation every day.

“My hospital usually has 4-10 patients on ventilators and is planning and expecting 80 patients to require ventilation,” he said. “It seems the public health message is not getting through. Let me be clear: a lot of people are going to die. They will mainly be 70 years plus but be in no doubt, 30-40 year olds will die too.”

Dennison continued: “Pubs have been busy, offices open, social events and kids parties happening… it all needs to stop. Infected people shed coronavirus and it must be everywhere by now. So it is your social responsibility to engage in social distancing. Actions now can prevent further disease transmission, ICU admissions and deaths in 10-20 days.

“Two of my anaesthetic/ICU colleagues in other hospitals are off work due to being infected (doing ok). As health care workers, we are now EXPECTING to catch it despite PPE. This virus has been transmitted around the globe unchecked and will not stop until it has nowhere to go – social distancing/isolation Or patient death.”

You can read the full post below: