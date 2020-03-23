First, some context. As per Maxwell’s LinkedIn profile, she was a Commercial Sales Manager at Watford Football Club for over four years. That job came to an end, however, when she was made redundant in January.

Due to the current economic climate, Maxwell has so far been unable to find another job. And so, last week, she decided to grab hold of her own destiny.

“I went to my local Tesco and noticed the shelves were bare,” Maxwell writes in her now-viral post, “so I asked if they had any jobs. I was told interviews were taking place if I wanted to go upstairs.”

She continues: “I sat for two hours, without an appointment, in order to be seen. I even drove back with all my paperwork that same day to get me signed up. And I didn’t even ask how much I was being paid.

“Yesterday, I started my induction and training on the tills. My first shift is tomorrow.”