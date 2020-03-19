As almost all of us have seen firsthand, supermarket shelves have been stripped bare of store cupboard essentials across the country due to coronavirus-induced stockpiling.

In a bid to combat panic-buying, Aldi introduced across-the-board rationing. Tesco and Sainsbury’s, meanwhile, have told customers they can only buy three of any grocery item while they are also shutting fresh food counters.

Asda has taken similar action, Waitrose has drafted in 1,200 staff from sister retailer John Lewis to cope with demand, and Morrisons is limiting purchases across 1,250 lines.