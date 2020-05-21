I have always been someone who likes to plan. I’m not talking about detailed itineraries and elaborate diaries (although I am a stickler for stationery). No matter what stage in my life I’ve found myself at, I’ve always found myself thinking forward – having an idea of where I want to be in the next four-six months has helped me to feel in control of my life.

When I imagined what 2020 might look like in January, I had one clear ambition: moving to London. In my mind’s eye, 2020 was what I called my “London” year. I’d spend summer in the city for the first time. I dreamed of summer evenings after work strolling between pubs with my friends and weekends spent perusing shops with my boyfriend.

But then the pandemic hit, and everything changed. Instead of moving forward with plans to move in with my friends (we’d originally hoped to find a house by mid-April), I moved home to spend lockdown with my parents. Instead of spending the summer with my boyfriend, I found myself in a long distance relationship.