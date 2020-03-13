As anyone who has used the internet this week will undoubtedly be aware, there’s a lot of articles out there focused on how to avoid coronavirus (you know the drill by now: wash your hands, people!). A lot. There are, similarly, many focused on the number of Covid-19 fatalities.

What we’re seeing far less of, however, are calm, reassuring articles. You know the kind we mean: stories focused on the actually very high survival rate, for example. Or the people who’ve had the virus and come through the other side. Or, y’know, what actually happens to a person, health-wise, after they’re diagnosed with Covid-19.

Thankfully, this doctor has made it his mission to combat hysteria with an honest insight into his daily symptoms after he tested positive to coronavirus while treating patients with the infection at a hospital in Spain.