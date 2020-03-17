As reported by The Guardian, two major online supermarket websites crashed and imposed “virtual queues” for their shoppers yesterday as retailers battled to cope with the ongoing surge of online grocery orders. Aldi has introduced across-the-board rationing in a bid to combat panic-buying.

Store cupboard essentials, including dried pasta and tinned tomatoes, are rapidly selling out everywhere. And don’t even talk to us about toilet roll.

The hysteria has prompted Louise Chandler – who is currently living in Italy – to pen a brilliantly no-bullshit message to people in the UK.

“As a Brit living in Italy, here are some things you need to know,” she begins her viral Facebook post, which has been shared 31K times at the time of this article’s publication.

“Our supermarkets HAVE STAYED OPEN. They are on slightly reduced hours and you have to queue to get in (yes, it’s a ball-ache) but they are OPEN. EVERY DAY. Deliveries continue to arrive so for fucks sake, shop like NORMAL HUMAN BEINGS!”

Chandler continues: “Enforced social isolation does not mean you cannot leave your house. It means you can still leave your house for ESSENTIAL activity, like shopping. So put down the fucking pasta and toilet rolls and breathe. Now you don’t have to share a bed with your four kids because you’ve had to turn their rooms into store cupboards for all the pointless and selfish hoarding you are doing.”