We were proven wrong; the virus wasn’t going anywhere. We tried to remain positive and friends of ours encouraged us to get in touch with suppliers to check availability for a later date, “just as a backup”. The general consensus was that any supplier would understand we were in the midst of a global pandemic; they’d do whatever they could to help us, surely?

Again, we were left disappointed and our venue actually made life very difficult for us. We’d paid for a Thursday to Sunday wedding, but they had decided not to offer couples (who had originally booked a weekend) in 2020 any weekend dates next year. Instead they tried pressuring us into getting married on a Monday (which we not only didn’t want to do, but couldn’t due to all of my bridesmaids being teachers), and said that even at this they were going above and beyond the call of duty.

Many fraught emails and calls later and we were getting nowhere. They insisted we’d be liable to pay the full £10000 as, if we cancelled it would be our decision to do so, not theirs. They argued that technically my fiancé and I could get married there, alone, without family and friends.

People are losing loved ones to coronavirus, so I wouldn’t for a second say that my wedding problems are anything in comparison to the heartbreak thousands are going through – but relative to my world, losing our savings and our wedding was really, really upsetting.