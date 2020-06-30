Should I go ahead with my wedding?

This is a difficult time for couples planning to get married. While they may have been holding out hope for their big day, does anyone want to do it if it’s not the way they pictured? We spoke to The Ash Barton Estate, a wedding venue in North Devon, to get their advice on what couples with an upcoming wedding should do.

Their wedding experts say that there’s a five-point plan that you can follow to ascertain whether an intimate wedding is a possibility for you, depending on how adamant you are on getting married this summer, which you can see below.

1. Check if your wedding venue is open

The first step to planning an intimate wedding is finding out whether your local venue is still operating and can still accommodate you on your wedding day.

2. Plan your guest list

Under new government guidelines, a maximum of 30 people are allowed. We recommend keeping to immediate family only and to split the remaining number of guests between each side. Finally, consider the friends and family who are not invited. Speak to your wedding venue to see if they have a large cinema screen or projector so relatives can still attend virtually. You can also plan for extra, larger events to celebrate once lockdown restrictions ease further.

3. Ensure that the wedding venue complements the guest size

If you have ever been a guest at a large wedding, you will know that getting time to congratulate and connect with the bride and groom can be difficult as they’re often too busy! However, with intimate weddings you will have plenty of time to interact with your guests, and you want a space that complements that. Too big will make the wedding feel empty, whereas too small might make it difficult for guests to observe social distancing.

4. Make your own rules about traditions

As you are surrounded by only your closest family and friends, you have the option to opt out of unnecessary traditions. For instance, not having bridesmaids or groomsmen will not look out of place and you do not have to wear a traditional white dress or black tie. If you want, you can keep the ceremony casual and dress in anything that feels true to you, whether that be a jumpsuit or a ballgown!

5. Plan a local honeymoon

From 4 July domestic travel within England will be permitted with hotels, bed and breakfasts and campsites allowed to reopen. Whilst travelling overseas is widely considered unsafe, why not celebrate your marriage by planning a local honeymoon? You can still take a well-deserved honeymoon break with your partner without having to plan too much in advance.