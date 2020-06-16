“This often leads to maximizing our time syndrome, characterised by the expectation that all of our interactions must have an agenda, yielding decisions and action items. Thus, even when it may just be a ‘hey, I have a quick question’ or ‘hey, I want to talk for the sake of it’, people tend to build out a more expansive agenda or list of things they want to talk about in anticipation of a scheduled talk.”

She continues: “This could result in a greater burden of both participation and follow-up expectations, as we place more weight on our discussions and favour heavier, meatier chats over the light banter that we might have otherwise exchanged over food or coffee, or with drinks at a party.

“Additionally, having less of what we call ‘proximity support’ – the simple body language that we subconsciously observe during face-to-face interaction – we simply can’t pick up on the meaningful glances that we do in-person, which means we may not pick on cues to stop talking, change the subject, or get a little less serious. This makes all digital communications – even those casual conversations with friends and family – feel more like ‘work’ and less like ‘fun’.”