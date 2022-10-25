If you’ve ever been through a particularly messy breakup, you’ll know that there’s nothing more appealing than the idea of starting afresh. Even if we’re struggling to move on, adopting the classic “out of sight, out of mind” approach – cutting contact, unfollowing them on social media – is often the only way through.

But what about when you can’t avoid your ex? And no, we’re not talking about awkward night out encounters.

According to research from property website Zoopla, rising costs mean one in three people have been forced to live in the same house as their ex after they’ve split – with one in eight still sharing a bed.