It was a couple of months into seeing a relationship therapist when PR executive Emily, 33, from London lost control. “I just shouted at my boyfriend for about 50 minutes,” she tells me. “He tried to speak and I remember saying, ‘I need you to hear me. I just need you to listen.’ I think that was our penultimate therapy session. We’d been building up to that. I needed to have space where I could be angry at him without him being angry and defensive back.”

The reason Emily was so angry? Her boyfriend had cheated on her, three months into their relationship. You might think this would mark the end of such a new partnership. There was a time when it almost certainly would have. But instead of breaking up, Emily and her boyfriend went to couples therapy. “I wouldn’t countenance getting back together without that, and he was very amenable,” she says.

Suddenly, it seems as though couples therapy is everywhere. Once considered something that people only did when their marriage was on the rocks, younger couples are now attending therapy at increasingly early stages of their relationships. Counselling charity Relate has reported a 30% increase in clients in their 20s and 30s since 2014 in the UK.