If the season of goodwill is emotional at the best of times, the prospect of a Covid Christmas brings with it a whole new wave of feelings.

Never in the history of Noël has the spirit of the occasion been quite so cut off – literally – from the people at its heart.

In an age of coronavirus, Christmas, like hugging, becomes yet another thing that we desperately want to do as usual; but at the same time, we know that we probably can’t.