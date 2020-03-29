Looking for something to take your mind off of things during the coronavirus lockdown? These ready-made craft kits are a great place to start.
It’s hard to believe that it was just last Monday when Boris Johnson announced that the UK would be going into lockdown, with people only allowed to leave their homes for four essential reasons. However, while this initial announcement laid out plans for an initial three week lockdown, it seems likely that the lockdown may be extended if the virus is not brought under control.
With so much time inside to fill over the next couple of weeks, many of us are looking for a way to entertain ourselves and avoid endlessly scrolling social media. Watching the news and keeping up to date with the latest reports is a worthy endeavour, of course, but spending 24/7 hooked to the news cycle isn’t good for our mental health.
Taking part in an activity which distracts you from the outside world for a couple of hours is a great way to spend some of those empty hours in lockdown. From baking and reading to watching TV and singing, there’s plenty of activities you can get started with right now.
However, if you’re looking for a project to get stuck into for an extended period of time, you might want to consider investing in one of the fantastic craft kits for sale online. Not only does creativity engage your attention both mentally and physically, but it’s also a brilliant way to channel and manage feelings of anxiety.
Buying a craft kit online also means you’ll have all the equipment you need to get started as soon as it arrives, so you won’t be left wondering what paper you should have or whether your brush is the right thickness.
Here, we’ve collated a list of the best craft kits for adults to get you started. From the wonderful world of macramé to some delicate jewellery-making, it’s time to get crafty.
‘Hello’ Mini Wooden Banner Embroidery Kit
Perfect for beginners, this embroidery kit by Cotton Clara on Not On The High Street will give you an easy introduction into the world of needlework.
You can even pick a thread colour to personalise the final product – and the laser cut plywood will make it simple to create a display-worthy banner for your home.
Shop ‘Hello’ Mini Wooden Banner Embroidery Kit at Cotton Clara on Not On The High Street, £7.95
Pom Pom Stripe Crochet Blanket Kit
Get stuck in to a big creative project with this crochet kit from Solid and Marl.
Although it’s quite an investment at £65 for the standard size, the kit comes with everything you need to make the blanket, including the super soft British lambswool and easy to follow pattern.
Shop Pom Pom Stripe Crochet Blanket Kit at Solid And Marl on Not On The High Street, £65
Izamal Cushion Knitting Kit
Spruce up living space and knit your own handmade cushion with this set from We Are Knitters.
Designed for beginners, this kit provides everything you need to get started with knitting, and with a variety of colours to choose from, you’re sure to find something that’ll suit your style.
Bespoke Jewellery Making Kit
What’s better than buying yourself jewellery? Making it, of course!
This bespoke jewellery making set from Cast gives you everything you need to make bespoke jewellery pieces in wax – you can then cast those wax designs in solid sterling silver from £60 (casting kits are sold separately on the website).
Shop Bespoke Jewellery Making Kit at Cast, £29 (£89 including silver for casting)
Secrets Of Modern Calligraphy Kit
Created by the UK’s leading calligrapher Kirsten Burke, this modern calligraphy bundle is perfect for beginners looking to learn more about this unique art form.
This calligraphy kit comes with everything you need to do calligraphy (a pen, three different nibs and a bottle of black ink) as well as a copy of Kirsten’s best-selling beginners guide book Secrets Of Modern Calligraphy.
Shop Pointed Nib Calligraphy Bundle at Kirsten Burke and The Modern Calligraphy Co, £20
Novice Watercolour Kit
If you’re looking to get started with watercolour, check out this novice watercolour kit from watercolour artist Harriet de Winton.
Perfect for those wanting to dabble in watercolour before committing fully, this simple kit comes with a selection of high quality watercolour paper and professional paints and brushes. And if you’re looking for a bit of inspiration, De Winton Paper Co has a beautiful guide to botanical painting and a number of watercolour worksheets on offer too.
Shop Art Class Novice Watercolour Kit at De Winton Paper Co, £47
Macramé Plant Holder Kit
Up your plant game with this macramé plant pot holder kit from Airedale Yarns on Etsy.
The recycled cotton cord that comes with the kit is made from shredded run ends of cotton and polyester sheeting, so you can get crafty while being eco-friendly, too.
Shop DIY Macramé Plant Holder Kit at Airedale Yarns on Etsy, £6.90
Images: Courtesy of Suppliers