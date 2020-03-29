Looking for something to take your mind off of things during the coronavirus lockdown? These ready-made craft kits are a great place to start.

It’s hard to believe that it was just last Monday when Boris Johnson announced that the UK would be going into lockdown, with people only allowed to leave their homes for four essential reasons. However, while this initial announcement laid out plans for an initial three week lockdown, it seems likely that the lockdown may be extended if the virus is not brought under control. With so much time inside to fill over the next couple of weeks, many of us are looking for a way to entertain ourselves and avoid endlessly scrolling social media. Watching the news and keeping up to date with the latest reports is a worthy endeavour, of course, but spending 24/7 hooked to the news cycle isn’t good for our mental health.

Taking part in an activity which distracts you from the outside world for a couple of hours is a great way to spend some of those empty hours in lockdown. From baking and reading to watching TV and singing, there’s plenty of activities you can get started with right now. However, if you’re looking for a project to get stuck into for an extended period of time, you might want to consider investing in one of the fantastic craft kits for sale online. Not only does creativity engage your attention both mentally and physically, but it’s also a brilliant way to channel and manage feelings of anxiety.

You may also like From baking to therapeutic colouring: how *not* to spend your evenings watching TV

Buying a craft kit online also means you’ll have all the equipment you need to get started as soon as it arrives, so you won’t be left wondering what paper you should have or whether your brush is the right thickness. Here, we’ve collated a list of the best craft kits for adults to get you started. From the wonderful world of macramé to some delicate jewellery-making, it’s time to get crafty.

‘Hello’ Mini Wooden Banner Embroidery Kit Craft kits: ‘Hello’ Mini Wooden Banner Embroidery Kit by Cotton Clara Perfect for beginners, this embroidery kit by Cotton Clara on Not On The High Street will give you an easy introduction into the world of needlework. You can even pick a thread colour to personalise the final product – and the laser cut plywood will make it simple to create a display-worthy banner for your home. Shop ‘Hello’ Mini Wooden Banner Embroidery Kit at Cotton Clara on Not On The High Street, £7.95 BUY NOW

A stylish edit of what to buy, see & do for busy women - think fashion, beauty, food, interiors, culture and more Enter your email address Let’s go!