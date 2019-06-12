Life

Cressida Dick just made it easier than ever to join the police

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Cressida Dick London police

Flexibility is one of the main reasons women refrain from joining the police force, but news of the first ever part time roles changes things.

There are many reasons why a lot of women can only work part-time, especially if a woman is a mother, carer or lives with a disability or a mental health condition.

So, what steps are being done to support part-time working?

Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards winner Cressida Dick, the first female Commissioner of Police of the Metropolis, has announced news that will make it easier for women to join the police. From November, new police constable recruits will be able to join the service in a part time role.

You may also like

5 stories from women about what it's really like in the police

These new recruits will be able to complete their police training part time before continuing to hit the streets of London in a part time role.

The Met believes it is the first police service in the UK to make this offer and hopes that it will make the role more attractive to those who may consider a career in policing but felt unable to because of family or other commitments.

Research conducted by the Met has also shown that working hours was one reason people felt a police constable role was not for them – this was particularly high for women.

The scheme was born out of the Met’s celebrations to recognise the contribution of women over the last 100 years. However, the opportunity is open to both men and women, and it is hoped that it will help achieve the Commissioner’s long term ambition of a Metropolitan Police Service in which is men and women are equally represented.

You may also like

This is what 100 years of women in the police looks like

Dick said: “The case for doing this was clear - we know that one of the obstacles stopping some people from fulfilling their dream of becoming a police officer has been the lack of flexibility in how they have to train and balance their family life.

“We will continue to break down barriers where we know they exist, as we strive to open up a career in policing with the Met to even more people.

“Policing really is a fantastic and rewarding career so if you want to join us – then sign up now.”

Until now, all new police constable recruits were expected to complete their training, and then their probationary training period on a full time basis before they were able to apply for part time working. Now new recruits will be able to opt into alternative working patterns from the point of application.

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

The first intake of constables will begin training in November and these officers will be posted to one of the Met’s 12 Command Units across London.

Part time working includes weekend, bank holidays and all the shifts. The Met will carefully match working hours to demand so there will be no impact on the ability to respond to the many demands in London.  

The working patterns available are:

- Full time (working 40 hours per week and earning a base salary of £30,372)

- Part-time officers working an average of 24 hours per week or 240 hours over the 10-week cycle (earning a base salary of £18,223)

- Part-time officer working an average of 16 hours per week or 160 hours over the 10-week cycle (earning a base salary of £13,149)

Find out more information here. 

Image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…

Recommended by Hollie Richardson

Life

Female police captain suspended for saying colleague had “white male privilege”

Captain Carri Weber has been placed on leave after calling out a fellow officer.

Posted by
Moya Crockett
Published
People

Lily Allen speaks out about her terrifying stalking ordeal

The singer says that police were unsupportive, even when her stalker broke into her house with a knife

Posted by
Moya Crockett
Published
Visible Women

“The John Worboys ruling will force police to take rape survivors seriously”

The Met failed victims of the ‘black cab rapist’. The Supreme Court's ruling is vitally important in ensuring that never happens again.

Posted by
Moya Crockett
Published
Life

UK police investigate 5 sexual assault claims against Harvey Weinstein

Including one brought by Hollyoaks actress Lysette Anthony

Posted by
Moya Crockett
Published