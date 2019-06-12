Cressida Dick just made it easier than ever to join the police

These new recruits will be able to complete their police training part time before continuing to hit the streets of London in a part time role.

The Met believes it is the first police service in the UK to make this offer and hopes that it will make the role more attractive to those who may consider a career in policing but felt unable to because of family or other commitments.

Research conducted by the Met has also shown that working hours was one reason people felt a police constable role was not for them – this was particularly high for women.

The scheme was born out of the Met’s celebrations to recognise the contribution of women over the last 100 years. However, the opportunity is open to both men and women, and it is hoped that it will help achieve the Commissioner’s long term ambition of a Metropolitan Police Service in which is men and women are equally represented.