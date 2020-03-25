Last week, something strange happened. It hadn’t been a particularly trying day work wise – I’ve got into a good working from home routine by now, and I was managing my time well – but all of a sudden, I started to cry. Before I knew it, big, heavy sobs were rising through my body, and I realised how overwhelmed I’d been feeling about everything going on with the coronavirus pandemic. Crying was, it seemed, the only way my mind knew how to handle it.

I’m not the only one who’s experiencing these sudden bouts of tears at the moment. Across the Stylist team, many of us have found ourselves feeling suddenly overwhelmed – some more than once – over the last couple of weeks.