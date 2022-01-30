While some people are more curious than others, we all have the drive to learn new things from time to time.

From looking up a new recipe online to asking a friend for a restaurant recommendation, seeking new information is something most of us do on a daily basis.

In some cases, the new information is necessary – we might need to learn how to unblock a sink or look after a plant when presented with a challenge or issue. But in some cases – such as when we look up a new recipe – this information is not necessary at all. So why do we seek these new ideas, experiences and ways of doing things?