Trying to cut down on social media? Here are some great apps to download instead

On New Year’s Eve, I discovered I was one of three friends planning to delete all social media apps from their phone first thing in the morning. It wasn’t something we’d discussed previously, or an idea we’d read about in a viral article. We’d just all come to the same conclusion that if we wanted to start 2018 with clearer heads and more time on our hands, there was an obvious place to start: removing the urge to lazily scroll through Facebook or Instagram as soon as we picked up our phones to turn off the alarm.

According to a study by Mediakix earlier this year, the average person will spend five years of their life on social media. Of course, it doesn’t feel that long because it’s broken up into tiny chunks of time. You can always tell yourself, “What would I be doing right now if I wasn’t scrolling through my feeds?”

We’re glad you asked. Here are seven ways you could be spending those little blocks of time instead.