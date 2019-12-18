If you aren’t feeling 100% Christmassy yet, we have a story so heart-warming that it will send you spinning into a new festive dimension.

Bonita, a loveable five-year-old rescue dog, had been at the Niagara SPCA animal shelter in New York for a colossal 500 days. As other dogs had gone in and out, being adopted by new owners, Bonita had stayed put for a year and a half without being welcomed into a new home.

This week on the 12 December, though, the shelter’s longest standing resident found her perfect owner and was adopted by Ray Kinz.

And her reaction is everything.

In a video shared by the shelter (which has now been liked over 112k times), Bonita – ecstatic at finally finding her forever home – can be seen jumping up and down. As if that weren’t enough, she also plants kisses on all the shelter employees who are there to wave her off, and frolics in the glitter and confetti being tossed into the air in celebration.