Rescue dog’s reaction to being adopted after 500 days at a shelter has made our Christmas
- Megan Murray
The ridiculously cute reaction from the longest standing member of a dog shelter will melt your icy heart.
If you aren’t feeling 100% Christmassy yet, we have a story so heart-warming that it will send you spinning into a new festive dimension.
Bonita, a loveable five-year-old rescue dog, had been at the Niagara SPCA animal shelter in New York for a colossal 500 days. As other dogs had gone in and out, being adopted by new owners, Bonita had stayed put for a year and a half without being welcomed into a new home.
This week on the 12 December, though, the shelter’s longest standing resident found her perfect owner and was adopted by Ray Kinz.
And her reaction is everything.
In a video shared by the shelter (which has now been liked over 112k times), Bonita – ecstatic at finally finding her forever home – can be seen jumping up and down. As if that weren’t enough, she also plants kisses on all the shelter employees who are there to wave her off, and frolics in the glitter and confetti being tossed into the air in celebration.
And as she confidently prances off with her new owner, she displays THE waggiest tail we’ve ever seen.
Watch the joyful video for yourself below:
Although Bonita had previously struggled to find the person for her, this all changed when Kinz came into the shelter and “instantly fell in love” with her.
As reported by Metro, this is why Kinz felt Bonita was the perfect dog for him: “Upon arriving at the shelter, I asked what dog had been there the longest and which one was the oldest, Bonita was both.
“I knew Bonita was the one when we had our first meet-and-greet, she showed nothing but love towards me. She is the most loving and caring girl anyone could ask for, she can act like a two-year-old full of energy, or an old school soul who just wants to cuddle and sleep.
“The past few days have been nothing shy of amazing and I am so grateful for her coming into my life.”
Kinz has already set up an Instagram page so that everyone can follow Bonita’s new journey, posting cute pictures and videos galore.
