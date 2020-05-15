Expect people to shout at you

People often get really angry at cyclists. Sometimes, it’s warranted – I’ve definitely made some not great decisions on the road (which I’ve always learned from). But the sad fact is female cyclists are twice as likely to be abused or harassed on the roads than men. I don’t have advice on how to react because the main thing is your safety and you need to do whatever you can to remain safe in each situation. The last time I was shouted at, I pulled over somewhere quiet and gathered myself before getting back on the saddle. Do your best not to let this put you off getting back out there.

And expect your bike to get stolen

One bicycle is stolen every six minutes in the UK, and the most recent data shows that 21,745 bikes were reported stolen in London in 2017. It’s awful, but it might help to brace yourself for this potentially happening to you at some point. Insure your bike if it’s valuable but also be emotionally prepared for it (my bike is my baby, after all).

Enjoy yourself

Ah, I miss cycling to work – it used to really clear my head before and after a shift. But it’s also just so fun. I love setting off on weekend adventures and getting lost down pretty side streets of London that I’ve not discovered before. I revert to my childhood-self when zooming down the smooth cycle paths, like one of the boys in E.T. Yes, you need to stay alert and safe, but also enjoy it.

You can find loads of information about cycle paths, routes, maintenance and more on the TfL website.