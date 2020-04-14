A creamy, whipped, picture-perfect coffee has been making its way all over my Instagram feed, as I’m sure it has yours, too.

Nearly always in a chic, heat-proof glass (although I have seen creative souls try out vessels meant for ice cream sundaes, or even mason jars) this newly-famed coffee comes with an aspirational undertone. To have mastered it is to say, “I’m nailing lockdown”.

I am, of course, talking about the Dalgona coffee. Although the recipe is said to have been around for a while, it recently took off in South Korea after a local TV show demonstrated how to make it. Since then, pretty much everyone we know has been giving it a try.