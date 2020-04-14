Dalgona coffee: how to make the whipped coffee that’s all over Instagram
- Megan Murray
Want to try and make the fancy, whipped coffee you’ve seen all over social media? Here, mere coffee mortal and writer Megan Murray, gives it her best shot.
A creamy, whipped, picture-perfect coffee has been making its way all over my Instagram feed, as I’m sure it has yours, too.
Nearly always in a chic, heat-proof glass (although I have seen creative souls try out vessels meant for ice cream sundaes, or even mason jars) this newly-famed coffee comes with an aspirational undertone. To have mastered it is to say, “I’m nailing lockdown”.
I am, of course, talking about the Dalgona coffee. Although the recipe is said to have been around for a while, it recently took off in South Korea after a local TV show demonstrated how to make it. Since then, pretty much everyone we know has been giving it a try.
How to make the Dalonga coffee
So, how do make you one of these gloriously creamy beverages at home? Well – and this a crucial factor to its popularity – the recommended method is touted to be relatively easy. In fact, you’ll probably have all the ingredients at home already, which is particularly handy when the supermarket queue is nearly an hour long.
What you’ll need:
- 2 tablespoons of instant coffee
- 2 tablespoons of sugar
- 2 tablespoons of very hot water
- 2 cups of milk
How to do it:
- Add the instant coffee, sugar and hot water to a mixing bowl. Ideally, you’d use an electric mixer to whip the mixture until its fluffy and holds in stiff peaks. Alternatively, you can use a hand whisk or fork.
- Heat the milk on a medium heat on the hob, when little bubbles start to form, divide into two heat proof glasses. Now spoon in big dollops of the creamy coffee mixture to the top of your glass and you’re done!
But what if you’re not quite at a point on the adulting scale to own an electric mixer and even, dare I say it, a mixing bowl? Sheepishly raises hand.
I’m part of that camp – but still – I wanted a slice of that aspirational aesthetic for myself. So, I decided to give it a go anyway.
Let me tell you – it wasn’t quite as easy as the Instagram crowd had me believing. Throwing the ingredients into an old pan (I’m so chic), I used a hand whisk and fork (alternating as I went), whipping the mixture into the best froth I could muster.
Although people of the internet have tried to create a stiff, creamy froth without the help of electricity, I found it incredibly difficult. For me, the final result was a dead arm and a dark, bubbly, dribbly mixture – as opposed to a light, creamy one.
When mixed into my hot milk, there was no separation between the two textures. They just fell together and my Dalgona dream faded away. The good news? This creamier, sweeter coffee still tasted more delicious than normal. although I think I’ve got some work to do before I can start sharing my morning coffee break on social media.
My advice? Go easy on the sugar, as my coffee tasted quite sickly. And make sure you get an electric whisker.
Good luck, fellow coffee lovers.