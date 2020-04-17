Best date ideas for couples to do at home in lockdown
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Reached peak boredom in lockdown? Try our date ideas that you can do at home to help you enjoy quarantine with your partner.
Lockdown with a partner can be difficult. Although it’s comforting to have someone to share quarantine with, after a month of staying inside with no distractions, you might find even Netflix has nothing to offer you.
Well, it’s time to get the magic back. We know you can’t get dressed up and go out on date night, but you can bring date night to you – at home.
There are loads of ways to have fun and make an evening feel special if you get creative. From playing retro board games to recreating your first date, we’ve come up with a list of ideas to keep you and your partner entertained at home.
Pub quiz
There are loads of great virtual pub quizzes online at the moment (we’ve even made a list of them for you). Simply tune in and either battle each other, or become a winning team. All you need is a pen, notebook and a drink!
Recreate your first date
Dress in the same clothes you wore on your first date and if you went to a restaurant, recreate the first meal you ate. Then sit down together, enjoy and reminisce.
Buy a conversation starter book
We’re not saying you’ve ran out of things to talk about exactly, but books like 808 Conversation Starters for Couples by Robin Westen will have you quizzing each other on topics like morality, politics and your hopes for the future. Let’s just say you’ll get to know each other even better.
Shop 808 Conversation Starters for Couples by Robin Westen at Amazon, £8.99
Themed dinner
Eat your way around the world by picking a different country every Friday night to theme your evening meal to. For French night, for example, you could wear something typically French, put on French music, and cook a dish like coq au vin or moules frites.
Do a dinner crawl
Have you ever booked a different restaurant for your starter, main and dessert? Well, you can still try a dinner crawl in lock down… kind of. Move from the kitchen, to the living room, to the bedroom and you’ve nailed it.
Cheese and wine night
It’s a classic, but what’s more romantic than lighting some candles (that’s a must), getting in a selection of cheese, chutneys and crackers and cracking open a bottle.
Home picnic
If you’re lucky enough to have a garden or balcony, make yourself a cute picnic to enjoy (right) outside. Try covering strawberries in melted chocolate before chilling them in the fridge, mixing up some homemade guacamole with carrot and cucumber sticks and, of course, a crisp sandwich.
Couples spa night
Treat yourselves to some self-care together and try to create a spa-like atmosphere. Put on some relaxing music, dim the lights and light some candles. Run a bath (which you could, if you’re so inclined, take together), put on facemasks, give each other pedicures and pop open a bottle of bubbly.
Game night
We’re all guilty of being on our screens a lot, especially in lockdown (the Stylist team can admit our phone time has practically doubled). So, this is a chance to give your eyes a break. Play some good ol’ fashioned board games like Monopoly and Battleship.
Film club
Pull out all the stops for a film night including classic cinema snacks like hotdogs and popcorn. If you want to invest, get yourself a projector and screen and string up some fairy lights, to make it really special. Take it in turns to pick the film and critique them afterwards.
Yoga class
There are lots of great yoga tutorials online that you can watch together for free. Roll out two yoga mats next to each other, light some tea lights and place them on the floor around the room and play some relaxing music before sharing a class together.
Play bingo
The team behind Bongo’s Bingo has quarantined together so they can still bring you a thrilling game of bingo, two nights a week. Play together every Tuesday and Saturday at 8pm.
Have a bake-fest…
…and then lie back, relax and scoff. These six recipes are unbelievably gooey and delicious, we don’t think they’ll be around for long.
Images: Getty / Unsplash