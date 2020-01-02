The worst dates of the 2010s, according to this viral Twitter thread
Megan Murray
The last decade has seen the birth of dating apps and more obscure millennial dating trends than we can remember the names of, so it stands to reason some terribly brilliant dating stories come out of the 2010s.
The dating scene can be, at times, a little rough. But the silver lining of a seriously bad date is that it makes for an entertaining story to tell your friends afterwards. And when we say friends, in this instance we mean the whole of Twitter. Well, that is if you’re one of the hordes of social media users who recently responded to journalist Jono Read’s tweet.
As the new year rolled in, Read asked his 40,000 followers to reflect on the last decade. But rather than calling upon them to cite important moments of societal change or personal highlights from the 2010s, he asked for details on their worst dates in the last 10 years. Juicy.
As you can imagine, the stories are worthy of a Sex and the City omnibus special, especially as the majority of responses are (unsurprisingly) from women.
From the aspiring drug dealer, keen to share his plans to create a dodgy empire, to the man who refused to go anywhere other than the one bar where he could use his pre-cut out drinks tokens, these stories will make you shudder in solidarity.
Here, we’ve picked out our absolute favourites, mainly for their levels of cringe. Enjoy.
The romantic
“Someone told me he loved me after the second date,” says Lucy Johnson at @MissJ_85.
The primitive thinker
“My date said that there was no need for equal rights and climate change isn’t real,” says Izzy Bromfield at @izzylbrom.
The suspicious toilet-breaker
“He went to the toilet four times in an hour, joked about drinking his own piss, and deffo had a ‘Ive just done a line’ vibe,” says Daz at @theog_dc.
The enthusiastic saver
“It’s a tough call but probably the one where the guy had brought vouchers cut out from the newspaper for a free (hideous) cocktail in this specific bar and wouldn’t let me have any other drink, even when I wanted to pay for it myself,” says Gill Walmsley at @GillaWalmsley.
The ambitious one
“He shared his 10-year plan of climbing ranks within the drug dealing industry and invited me back to his place to see his knife collection,” says Meggie Ho-Ho Johnson at @MeggieBJohnson.
The one whose time keeping isn’t his strong point
“I travelled from Manchester to London and got stood up. Two weeks later got a message to say sorry but he’d been arrested,” says Jodie at @Jodie_K_.
The murderer
“The worst date I never actually had… I was asked out on a date by someone who’d been to jail for murder. He was a friend of a friend of a friend. And he didn’t want to take no for an answer. I basically had to hide for a while while my friends told him I was busy. Very busy,” says Katy at @katymlx.
The one who doesn’t deal well with rejection
“The whole thing didn’t go well, he was an arse really. Then he decided he would follow me up the high street cause he ‘can’t go home with nothing to show for it’. Sent me texts about how much a whale I am on his way home after he got the message. Still messages me on POF sometimes,” says Kayleigh at @kylghlzbth.
