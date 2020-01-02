As you can imagine, the stories are worthy of a Sex and the City omnibus special, especially as the majority of responses are (unsurprisingly) from women.

From the aspiring drug dealer, keen to share his plans to create a dodgy empire, to the man who refused to go anywhere other than the one bar where he could use his pre-cut out drinks tokens, these stories will make you shudder in solidarity.

Here, we’ve picked out our absolute favourites, mainly for their levels of cringe. Enjoy.

The romantic

“Someone told me he loved me after the second date,” says Lucy Johnson at @MissJ_85.

The primitive thinker

“My date said that there was no need for equal rights and climate change isn’t real,” says Izzy Bromfield at @izzylbrom.

The suspicious toilet-breaker

“He went to the toilet four times in an hour, joked about drinking his own piss, and deffo had a ‘Ive just done a line’ vibe,” says Daz at @theog_dc.

The enthusiastic saver

“It’s a tough call but probably the one where the guy had brought vouchers cut out from the newspaper for a free (hideous) cocktail in this specific bar and wouldn’t let me have any other drink, even when I wanted to pay for it myself,” says Gill Walmsley at @GillaWalmsley.