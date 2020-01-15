Don’t push yourself

The pressure of a long, drawn out dinner has been enough to put me off multiple dates in the past. Start off slow, by meeting someone for a coffee, a drink or a quick lunch. Give yourself an excuse to get out of there when you need to. If you like them you can meet for longer next time but ease yourself in and make sure you meet somewhere that you feel safe and comfortable. If you get anxious in crowds, then don’t meet in a busy bar. If you hate taking the tube, then suggest they come to you. You are 50% of this equation and you are allowed to ask for what you need, even if you’ve never met the person before.

Don’t feel you have to hide your mental illness

Anyone you’re dating long-term will eventually find out about any mental idiosyncrasies that you have. I know from personal experience that the fear of a potential partner finding out about my depression has definitely held me back from romance in the past. You should never be ashamed of your brain and if someone can’t accept you the way that you are, they shouldn’t be in your life. Don’t be afraid to be open and honest about what you’re going through; if they are the right person for you, they will like you no matter what.