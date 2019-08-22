My name’s Chloe Gray, and I hate dating.

In a world obsessed with relationships and swiping, that’s no small thing. My gripes? Well, dating requires a lot of time (which I don’t have), a lot of conversation (conversation, I might add, that’s very boring), and a lot of thinking (which, after a day of work, is the last thing I want to do).

I’d like to clarify that I’m great at being in a relationship, if I do say so myself. It’s just the pre-relationship bit that I hate. And, while I very much believe that staying single is a brilliant life choice (I’ve happily done so for the past 18 months), I now feel it’s maybe time to unlock and unbolt that door.

But… well, I don’t know if I’ve made this clear enough already, but I hate dating.