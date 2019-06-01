Is this the darkest dating app statistic yet?

Tinder. Bumble. Hinge. What would the modern-day dating landscape look like without swiping right on these dating apps?

Tinder has more than 66 million active users worldwide, so we’re guessing things would be VERY different.

Despite a recent report showing that dating apps are the least preferred way of meeting a romantic partner, 53% of 25- to 34-year-olds said they do use apps in the search for a partner.