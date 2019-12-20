This is the day of the year that you’re most likely to download a dating app
‘Dating Sunday’ is Hinge’s most active day of the year, when downloads and date planning peaks. And it’s fast approaching.
Sworn yourself off dating apps until well into the new year? Us too, but Hinge says we’ll probably be back swiping again sooner than we might think.
The popular dating app with the tagline “designed to be deleted” is anticipating its most active day of 2020 on 5 January. A day it’s dubbing ‘Dating Sunday’ because of the huge spike it sees in users downloading, messaging and setting up dates for the new year on the first weekend in January.
In fact, Hinge says that the first Sunday of year sees more downloads, interaction and dates being set up than on any other day of the year – and this trend continues throughout January, with 53% more dates happening in the first month of the year than any other.
So why the spike in downloading dating apps on the first Sunday of the new year?
Experts believe the trend could be down to users hoping for a fresh start, or perhaps updating their profile photos and bios after having reflected on the previous year. We reckon those new year resolutions could be a factor, too.
Whatever your reasons for downloading the app, make sure you arm yourself with our guide to the dating trends we can all look forward to in 2020 first. From ghosting to Fleabagging, we’ve decoded all the dating delights you might encounter next year.
Because, let’s face it, modern dating will no doubt remain a minefield in the next decade, too.
