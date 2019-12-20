Sworn yourself off dating apps until well into the new year? Us too, but Hinge says we’ll probably be back swiping again sooner than we might think.

The popular dating app with the tagline “designed to be deleted” is anticipating its most active day of 2020 on 5 January. A day it’s dubbing ‘Dating Sunday’ because of the huge spike it sees in users downloading, messaging and setting up dates for the new year on the first weekend in January.