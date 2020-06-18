Jess*, 32, nearly bailed on meeting the guy she’d been talking to when lockdown was eased because she felt out of her depth: “I was a lot more nervous about going on a date with him than I would normally be. I went on a lot of dates before lockdown and enjoyed going to my favourite bars with them – I do like a drink of a first date.

“So when we were arranging to meet in the park, I worried about the drinking situation: is it acceptable to have a few daytime drinks? I kept overthinking it.

“On the other hand, I had seen a few other people outside of my houeshold, so I didn’t feel too scared about being around someone new. As soon as we started walking and chatting it was fine, we ended up having a couple of cans of gin and tonic and it actually felt quite normal at first – apart from when I needed to find a toilet in a park.

“I guess the date was shorter than usual – two hours long. I did like the fact it removed the ‘shall we have sex and go to someone’s house?’ pressure off. That being said, I did want to kiss him. But I felt really really guilty after we kissed: I defintely wouldn’t have done it at the height of lockdown.

“I don’t think he’s the love of my life but I do want to meet him again just to have some fun.”