Dating in the time of coronavirus

Dating apps such as OkCupid and Tinder have been advising their users on how to date safely and hygienically, so they don’t pass on or contract Covid-19. The disease has recently been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, as the number of people infected continues to rise at an alarming rate.

In the UK, the number of patients diagnosed with coronavirus rose by 87 on Wednesday, taking the total up to 460 – the biggest jump in a 24 hour period. As it stands there have been eight fatalities in the UK, mostly those who were older or had other underlying health conditions.