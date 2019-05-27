Ultimately, anyone tempted to fall back on a ‘single market’ gag or express their love for Louis Theroux – however truthful – when trying to entice potential partners, may want to think twice.

Although resorting to references nodding to extremely popular TV shows or choosing to represent yourself through your passion for pasta may seem a surefire way to widen the pool of choice, using tropes not only fails to make a person stand-out – other users are actively beginning to reject people upon clocking them. A lack of imagination just isn’t sexy.

Plus, lasering in on something specific and personal – like a bit of trivia you adore or a joke about your most embarrassing moment - is far more likely to also help you find your people – not just every warm body within 10 miles who loves pizza and Peep Show.

And if you really want to employ these clichés, add a little razzle dazzle. 30-year-old Mattia told me he re-frames his love of travel on Hinge with a reference to Skyscanner and impulsive trips. It shows far more personality than just writing ‘Love travel,’ accompanied by a plane emoji.

So if you’re suffering from a persistent failure to ignite on dating apps, it could be time to rethink that David Attenborough shout out. Beloved as he is, the nation’s grandad is not doing your love life any favours.