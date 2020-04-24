How to spot love bombing

If your gut is telling you it feels too good to be true, you could be dealing with a love bomber. Relationships might have an initial spark and flourish quickly because of it, but generally it takes time to get to know another person well enough to develop deep feelings for them. If someone is saying things that feel quite over the top very quickly, they may be being disingenuous with a sinister motive.

Match’s dating expert, Hayley Quinn, explains further: “Love bombing will typically come to an abrupt end when the ‘wooing’ phase ends and the person knows that you really like them; because the chase is over they may suddenly lose all attraction to you, and drop you without explanation.

“Be cautious of anyone who wants too much too soon. It can be very flattering to have someone who wants to speak to you every day, but remember the genuine people out there will be happy to take the relationship at a slow and steady pace.”