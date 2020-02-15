Last year, Tinder revealed that the online dating stars do indeed align for particular signs, with Scorpio, Leo and Taurus receiving more ‘swipes right’ than other signs. Meanwhile, over on Bumble, the star sign filter (which allows users to match with specific star signs) is the most commonly used filter in all markets, with the majority of users opting to filter their matches based on their zodiac’s compatibility. The women-first social networking app even has a team of in-house astrologers, Michele Knight and Francesca Oddie, to help users find a deeper connection.

Then there’s Align, the dating app that finds matches based on astrology. Helen Grossman, one of the company’s co-founders, told TNW: “Whether or not the astrology applies – which we argue it does, duh – it allows for a more open and tolerant relationship to develop.

“Astrology is fun, it’s forgiving, it doesn’t make you feel bad for having certain traits of characteristics that make you who you are.”

And let’s not forget the popular Co-Star app, which uses data from the publicly accessible Jet Propulsion Laboratory to map out the position of the planets. They then translate the astrological data into thoughtful daily horoscopes and push notifications, all of which is free. For an added $2.99, though, users can compare their charts to those of their friends (whether they’re on the app or not).

“I can’t wait to get a crush and ask them for their birth chart so I can put it in my Co-Star app,” one of my pals tells me, when I ask her if she’d consider using the tool. I’m half-certain she’s joking, but you never know.