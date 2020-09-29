With the ongoing pandemic continuing to be the global priority, there are deepening concerns around the climate crisis.

Thanks to campaigners like Greta Thunberg, we had finally started to see some real momentum around awareness and action over the last few years. But eco-anxiety is at an all-time high because it feels like global discussions around the crisis have stopped.

With coronavirus now dominating the headlines, David Attenborough is currently reminding us of the reality of what our planet will look like if we do not take action.