“David Tennant is right: female representation is just common sense”

Naturally, when tackling gender inequalities on our screens, it makes a huge difference having women in power positions behind the scenes. Just as in any industry, inclusivity stems from taking into consideration a wide range of viewpoints, and without women operating in key creative roles, we are less likely to see equal representation on our screens improve, much less benefit from their insight when shaping our stories. It’s common sense, and happily, David Tennant can always be relied upon to reinforce it.

In an interview with STV News, the actor, who is currently starring in a new four-part thriller Deadwater Fell, underlined the importance of having a gender balance on the sets of TV shows.

“This was a very happy set and I dare say the fact that so many of the creators were women was a huge plus, especially when you’re telling a story that’s quite sensitive like this,” the actor said when asked if there was a different feel to the set due to the vision of series writer and creator Daisy Coulam.

“I think there are nuances to this. One doesn’t want to gender stereotype, but maybe there’s something of an emotional nuance that would have been lost in male hands.”