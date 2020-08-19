Horror fans are spoilt for choice right now. From the new Scream 5 film, to Netflix’s upcoming Ratched series (which everybody is going to be talking about), and the best Stephen King adaptations available to stream right now – there are plenty of ways to get a serious fright. But the announcement of Rachel Weisz’s disturbing new horror TV series has particularly piqued our interest.

Deadline has confirmed that Weisz is set to star in and executive produce Dead Ringers, a reimagining of David Cronenberg’s (The Fly, Crash) cult classic 80s film. The original movie saw Jeremy Irons play twin gynecologists who take full advantage of the fact that nobody can tell them apart and start a relationship with the same woman. The new adaptation will gender-swap the lead roles, with Weisz playing the successful, brilliant and extraordinary Mantle twins who share everything. Their mission as gynecologists: to bring women’s healthcare to the forefront. And they aren’t afraid to push the boundaries on medical ethics to challenge antiquated practices. (And we mean, really push the boundaries…)

Weisz, who is a fan of the original movie, has partnered with Normal People’s lead writer, Alice Birch for the project, which makes it even more exciting. Amazon has given a straight-to-series commission, so it will definitely be coming to our streaming devices soon. In the meantime, take a look at the trailer for the original Dead Ringers film to get a taste of what’s ahead…

Pretty shocking, right? Although the series clearly has a more progressive aim, and will explore women’s health issues, it is set to be just as dark and twisted as the film. It’s certainly not going to be an easy watch, but it’s definitely one we’re preparing for.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy