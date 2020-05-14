Warning: this article contains spoilers for the second season of Netflix’s Dead To Me.

The second season of Netflix’s Dead To Me has been at the top of the streaming platform’s trending list since it dropped last week, and for good reason: the deliciously dark TV comedy packed just as much of a punch as it did the first time around. Picking up where season one left off, Dead To Me 2 saw Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) work together to cover up the fact that the former had bumped off Steve (James Marsden), aka Judy’s abusive ex-fiancé. On top of that, though, it saw the two women continue to work through their ongoing grief and trauma, whilst trying to navigate new romantic relationships: Jen with Steve’s twin brother, Ben (also Marsden), and Judy with Michelle (Natalie Morales).

Naturally, neither relationship ended well: Judy and Ben for obvious reasons, Judy and Michelle because… well, because Michelle was the ex-girlfriend of Ana Perez (Diana-Maria Riva). As in, yeah, the very same officer investigating Steve’s disappearance. But, despite this, it seemed for a while as if the show would have a happy(ish) ending: Jen confessed her crimes to Perez, only to be informed that the detective would not be charging her. “You’re going to go home, and we’re never going to talk about what we didn’t find out here ever again,” Perez told Jen, after a fruitless search for Steve’s body in the woods. “We were never here.”

That second chance at freedom, however, was soon under threat when a dog walker stumbled across the MIA body… reopening the investigation. And that wasn’t the worst of it: bringing things full circle, Dead To Me fans watched as another hit-and-run car accident unfolded at the very same intersection where Judy crashed into Ted. This time, fortunately, it looked as if all parties would be fine: Judy seemed largely unscathed, Jen was at least conscious and talking, and Ben? Well, Ben will no doubt be rocked to the core by what he’s done, but he got away scot-free. Now, though, show creator Liz Feldman has revealed that the season finale was originally intended to end on a far darker note.

“It was actually scripted that we don’t know whether [Jen] survives or not,” Feldman told TVLine. “We [initially] wanted to go for the most dramatic version of [the] scene. And when we shot the version of it with Jen not coming to, it did [indeed] feel incredibly dramatic. But it also felt pretty dark. And so on the day we were shooting it I very quickly went, ‘You know what? Let’s quickly get a shot of her eyes opening and her waking up and saying something.’ So we added that to it.” Feldman continued: “I’m really glad we did because it’s just much more satisfying. I’m always interested in leaving people with an element of fun. Also, I’m not a big fan of Schmuck Bait. I like to give my audience credit. I know they know that we’re not going to kill off [Christina Applegate] at the end of season two. It felt like it would’ve been a bit insulting to the audience.”

Essentially, Jen isn’t going to die anytime soon. However, it’s worth noting that Feldman previously said that this doesn’t mean the character is going to be OK following that crash. Perhaps this means that season three – should Netflix decide to renew the popular series (and, let’s face it, they’re almost definitely going to) – will reveal the true extent of Jen’s injuries, and focus on her recovery? We guess we’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, though, you can find answers to all your burning Dead To Me season two questions here.

