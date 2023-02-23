Be purposeful

As Juliet Landau-Pope, a productivity coach and author of Clearing Your Clutter explains, decluttering involves making several decisions. “Sometimes people hold onto things that have outlived their purpose, simply because they don’t know how or where to dispose of them ethically and/or practically,” she says. Instead, you should find meaningful ways to part from things that you no longer use or need, whether you’re donating or discarding.

“Let others benefit from your unworn clothes by giving them to charity shops. Decluttering can also be lucrative, whether you sell things at events such as car boot sales or online. Look out for community reuse events and check out what, where and how you can recycle,” she adds.

Listen to your gut

According to Mychaskiw, the choice of whether something stays or goes should take less than one second. However, if you’re unsure about keeping something because of how much money it cost or previous or future bodies we will have, put it into storage rather than getting rid.

“Set a reminder on your phone for 3-6 months, and see if you even remember that you own these things,” she says. “If you reached for them in the last six months, consider keeping them. If you didn’t, it’s probably a good sign you can let these go without regret.”

Employ a ‘maybe pile’

Equally, there’s no shame in having a ‘maybe’ pile. “Not everything is resolved as a quick fix,” agrees Walford. “Start with something simple, maybe a kitchen area which is less sentimental, helping you build more confidence to tackle the bigger, more emotional things in your home, such as photos or baby memorabilia.”