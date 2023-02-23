5 ways to declutter your life in time for spring (without regretting it later)
How to clear your space without taking tidying too far, from the people who do it regularly.
Confession time: I love watching other people clear out their wardrobes. Bear with me, because I know it sounds a little odd, but after a long and stressful day, I don’t switch on a grisly true crime or romcom to take my mind off things. I head straight to YouTube and type in ‘closet declutter’.
If I have a free evening, I love nothing more than pouring a glass of wine and pulling everything I own onto the floor to sort through, rediscovering old tops I thought were long lost and ridding myself of the things taking up far too much space in my one-bedroom flat. My friends have even been known to invite me over to help them clear their wardrobes too, and I happily oblige, tempted by the reward of free food and getting first dibs on anything they no longer want.
But here’s the thing, decluttering can feel deceptively difficult. People either can’t get rid of anything or they end up throwing away too much. I have a big problem with the latter. Caught up in the moment and spurred on by how cleansed I’ll feel at the end of it, I’m somewhat of an over-declutterer. The ghosts of things I got rid of and regret haunt me to this day: I still mourn a perfect vintage flannel I donated back in 2015 and gold heels I let go at a carboot for way less than I should have.
So how do you achieve that tidy satisfaction without making rash decisions you’ll come to regret? I asked three decluttering experts, and this is what they shared.
Go easy on yourself
While methods like Döstädning aka ‘Swedish death cleaning’ may sound extreme, not every kind of declutter demands drastic action. “In order to declutter correctly and have no regrets, breathe and realise that if you have collated a lot of things over time, then the process to let go can take time too,” explains Sally Walford of Declutter Me.
You don’t have to claw through everything in one sitting. Sectioning out the aspects of your life you’re going to tackle into manageable chunks should help you to be clear and confident with what stays and what goes.
Declutter from a mindset of what you want to keep, not what should go
“You’re the only one who gets to decide how much or how little stuff you want to keep,” Christina Mychaskiw, a content creator and co-host of the Minimalism Unscripted podcast tells Stylist.
“It’s not about making your space look like a magazine or a competition of how minimalist you can be. It’s about creating a space that feels calm, inspirational and enough for you. That’s going to look different for everyone. I think decluttering should be done from a positive outlook. Think of it as making room for what stays by letting go of what’s in the way. Instead of getting rid of all the ‘I can’t believe I own this!’ items. Keeping your declutter in a positive mindset ensures that you don’t regret what you let go of because you thought you ‘should’.”
Be purposeful
As Juliet Landau-Pope, a productivity coach and author of Clearing Your Clutter explains, decluttering involves making several decisions. “Sometimes people hold onto things that have outlived their purpose, simply because they don’t know how or where to dispose of them ethically and/or practically,” she says. Instead, you should find meaningful ways to part from things that you no longer use or need, whether you’re donating or discarding.
“Let others benefit from your unworn clothes by giving them to charity shops. Decluttering can also be lucrative, whether you sell things at events such as car boot sales or online. Look out for community reuse events and check out what, where and how you can recycle,” she adds.
Listen to your gut
According to Mychaskiw, the choice of whether something stays or goes should take less than one second. However, if you’re unsure about keeping something because of how much money it cost or previous or future bodies we will have, put it into storage rather than getting rid.
“Set a reminder on your phone for 3-6 months, and see if you even remember that you own these things,” she says. “If you reached for them in the last six months, consider keeping them. If you didn’t, it’s probably a good sign you can let these go without regret.”
Employ a ‘maybe pile’
Equally, there’s no shame in having a ‘maybe’ pile. “Not everything is resolved as a quick fix,” agrees Walford. “Start with something simple, maybe a kitchen area which is less sentimental, helping you build more confidence to tackle the bigger, more emotional things in your home, such as photos or baby memorabilia.”
Praise yourself
Celebration is often the best motivation, says Landau-Pope. “You may feel that each space you manage to clear is only the tip of the iceberg but take time to notice and celebrate your achievements,” she shares.
“Don’t aim for perfection, but do notice and celebrate your progress. Taking before-and-after photos can remind you of what you’ve accomplished. Boost motivation by sharing your success with others, too. Be proud of yourself for liberating your space and letting go of surplus stuff.”
