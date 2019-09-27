Struggle to let go of clutter? These simple questions will turn you into the next Marie Kondo
- Megan Murray
De-cluttering your home is made so much easier when you force yourself to answer these two simple questions.
The words ‘does it spark joy?’ have been etched into the minds of pretty much everyone with a Netflix password thanks to the overwhelming popularity of Marie Kondo and her mission to de-clutter our homes.
Maybe it’s because the renting crisis is forcing us into smaller spaces than ever, increasing the need for better storage and less baggage. Or perhaps it’s something to do with our generation’s investment in self-love and creating an environment we can happily spend time alone in.
Whatever the reason, we’ve definitely registered ourselves taking more notice of tips and tricks to make our homes tidier, and these two simple questions might just be the most effective yet.
Homewares brand Habitat has recently started working with interior designers Athina Bluff and Amy Brandhorst from Topology Interiors. Together with the furniture-selling favourite, they have been coming up with ways to create a calmer, more streamlined living space.
If you feel like you have too many bits and bobs filling up your home, but you’re not sure how to get rid of them, the Topology Interiors experts advise that you ask yourself this one, unmovable question: “Have I used it in the last year?”
“In order to de-clutter properly and sustainably, first you will need to distinguish between actually unnecessary clutter vs items worth keeping. One effective way to do this is to consider whether you’ve used the item in the last year. If you haven’t, perhaps it’s time to donate it charity, offer it to family or friends, sell it, recycle it, up-cycle it, or responsibly throw it away.”
Sometimes, though, things can be a little more nuanced. So, if the year rule doesn’t work for you, you can try looking at the endowment effect.
The endowment effect is a term that describes the amount of emotional value we put on something because we own it. The idea being that once something is yours, you view it in a different light, and find it much harder to part with it, even if the monetary value has reduced or you have no use for it.
Psychology Today reports that an interesting example of this is a 1991 experiment, in which three group of students were asked to either sell, buy or predict a fair price for coffee mugs. They determined that the students who owned the coffee mugs and were asked to part with them deemed they were worth the highest price. However, those who were buying or deciding the price felt they were worth up to two thirds less.
The theory behind this behaviour is that when we own something we also invest in it emotionally, therefore our judgement on whether we need it and what it’s worth becomes bias and we’re more likely to hold onto something we don’t need.
A way of combating this is to play a three-step game, which psychologists believe will trick players into revealing how much they really need all of spare items in your home.
A way of combating this is to play a three-step game, which psychologists believe will trick players into revealing how much they really need all of spare items in your home.
1) Look around the room and decide how much you would sell each item for.
2) Once everything has a price (we recommend writing them down), ask yourself how much you’d be willing to pay for the same object.
3) If you would be willing to sell something for a higher price than you would pay for it today, then you know you’re adding extra emotional value onto something.
The difference in prices will show you how much extra baggage you’re keeping, and hopefully, it will inspire you to be more ruthless. Plus, it’s a tad more budget-friendly than hiring Kondo to come and work her magic.
