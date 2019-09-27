Sometimes, though, things can be a little more nuanced. So, if the year rule doesn’t work for you, you can try looking at the endowment effect.

The endowment effect is a term that describes the amount of emotional value we put on something because we own it. The idea being that once something is yours, you view it in a different light, and find it much harder to part with it, even if the monetary value has reduced or you have no use for it.

Psychology Today reports that an interesting example of this is a 1991 experiment, in which three group of students were asked to either sell, buy or predict a fair price for coffee mugs. They determined that the students who owned the coffee mugs and were asked to part with them deemed they were worth the highest price. However, those who were buying or deciding the price felt they were worth up to two thirds less.

The theory behind this behaviour is that when we own something we also invest in it emotionally, therefore our judgement on whether we need it and what it’s worth becomes bias and we’re more likely to hold onto something we don’t need.