Wes Anderson is the director whose visionary mind has given us films like The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Royal Tenenbaums and The Darjeeling Limited. Each one of his films may have completely different plots, but they all share a similar aesthetic which – even if you can’t put your finger on why – feels innately Anderson.

The look he creates is both eccentric and retro, often using many shades of the same colour in one scene to create a multi-layered, tonal approach. In fact, colour is arguably his most used and important tool – after all, when you think of The Grand Budapest Hotel we’re sure you immediately associate it with pastel pink. Or, picture Hotel Chevalier and imagine the canary yellow of Natalie Portman’s robe against the matching walls and bed covers.