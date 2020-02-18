Decor inspiration: pastel homewares to transform your home into a Wes Anderson film set
Megan Murray
Published
Wes Anderson’s newest film release, The French Dispatch, has reignited our passion for the master of pastel’s unique aesthetic. And we want it for our own.
Wes Anderson is the director whose visionary mind has given us films like The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Royal Tenenbaums and The Darjeeling Limited. Each one of his films may have completely different plots, but they all share a similar aesthetic which – even if you can’t put your finger on why – feels innately Anderson.
The look he creates is both eccentric and retro, often using many shades of the same colour in one scene to create a multi-layered, tonal approach. In fact, colour is arguably his most used and important tool – after all, when you think of The Grand Budapest Hotel we’re sure you immediately associate it with pastel pink. Or, picture Hotel Chevalier and imagine the canary yellow of Natalie Portman’s robe against the matching walls and bed covers.
So, how to create a decor look as dream-like as we’re sure The French Dispatch will be? We think the key is using pastel tones, decorative objects with intricate details and embracing a bit of clutter. After all, if we’re aiming for character, minimalist isn’t the way to go.
Here, we’ve picked seven homewares pieces that feel distinctly Anderson and we’re sure wouldn’t be out of place in one of his motion pictures. Shop until your home looks like a film set.
Chocolate Amatiler leaves
Anderson’s films often have a European touch about them, so we couldn’t resist these Spanish chocolates with French-inspired packaging.
The bright yellow feels very Hotel Chevalier, we bet Portman wished she had some of these to snack on when making the short film.
We recommend popping them on a coffee table as a small but impactful touch to your living room, preferably next to a decorative, yellow book.
Small metal tray
This tray is the perfect example of how great similar shades look together, especially when there’s an element that clashes, too.
We love the pale pink next to the earthy red and how the colours almost resemble a painter’s palette.
Plus, it’s a handy place to store your trinkets.
Porcelain Round Trinket Box
There’s one designer who is almost the physical embodiment of Anderson’s special knack for combining whimsical colours and interesting style: Luke Edward Hall.
Hall is an all-round creative who often does collaboration collections with the likes of Habitat and Liberty London, the latter of which not only uses lots of baby blues and coral pinks, but features pretty shell motifs.
This trinket box would look beautiful anywhere, whether it be on a mantle piece, next to your bed or on a bookshelf.
Shop Porcelain Round Trinket Box by Luke Edward Hall at Liberty London, £130
Pinky Leopard Rug
The clashing pinks and reds; the almost smiling face; the pure ridiculousness of it – this comical rug has exactly that eccentric spark we’ve been looking for.
This piece comes in a smaller and larger size, so it would look great as a central focus or layered with another rug.
Doing Goods does a whole range of animal-themed rugs, so if this one doesn’t float your boat, there’s plenty more where that came from.
ANACONDA Tilia Dusky-Pink Lampshade with Cheetah Lampstand
House of Hackney perfectly captures that vintage boudoir look with pieces that are just too cool to be found in your nan’s flat, but only by a whisker.
We adore this majestic lamp, which can be sold in two separate parts with more options if you want to choose a different base for your shade.
Shop ANACONDA Tilia Dusky-Pink Lampshade with Cheetah Lampstand at House of Hackney, £1,020
Grand Budapest Hotel poster
Fancy giving your home a bit of Wes Anderson magic, but don’t have the budget to redecorate? We hear you.
So, why not try just putting up a poster instead? Feels a bit easier, doesn’t it?
We love this print because it’s an artistic take on the film’s most famous image, and it comes in loads of size options.
Rainbow Rose Medium Cotton Linen Cushion
Wes Anderson has used the colour orange throughout his films, from costume choices in Moonrise Kingdom to, well, almost everything in Fantastic Mr Fox.
So, we couldn’t very well finish this list without including a clementine-hued beauty, like this gorgeous cushion from House of Hackney.
The light blue touches along the trim make all the difference.
Shop Rainbow Rose Medium Cotton Linen Cushion by House of Hackney at Liberty London, £165
Images: Fox Searchlight / courtesy of brands