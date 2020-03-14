Self-isolating: eco-friendly deep cleaning tips, just in case you’re really bored this weekend
- Hollie Richardson
A lot of people who are currently self-isolating are searching for tips on how to deep clean over the weekend. Here are some eco-friendly hacks for cleaning your bathroom, bedroom and kitchen.
Before we go any further, let’s make one thing clear: cleaning the home is not a woman’s responsibility. We know that domestic labour has long been the burden of women, with recent research confirming that gender norms still remain strong when it comes to doing house chores. So, if you share your home with a man, make sure he’s reading this and halving any housework with you.
Because, let’s face it, this weekend does feel like a good time to do a deep clean of the house or flat. With many of us in self-isolation, we have a lot of time on our hands. Most, if not all, of that time will be spent indoors. And thanks to coronavirus, we’re hyper aware of cleanliness and germs in our homes. Various studies also suggest that cleaning, tidying and decluttering can be good for mental health, which is needed in these uncertain times.
In fact, Pinterest has reported that it’s seen a 4000% increase in “deep cleaning tips” searches on its site. No, that isn’t a typo: 4000%. From bathroom hacks to non-toxic products and kitchen cupboard organisation – people are in the mood for giving their homes some serious TLC.
We’ve already reported on FlyLady cleaning: the internet’s new favourite decluttering technique. And you know we’re always here to learn from Marie Kondo’s tidying advice. But we thought we’d also round up some of the best deep clean tips being shared on Pinterest right now.
Oh, and they’re also eco-friendly.
Eco-friendly bathroom hacks
The bathroom should be a peaceful and clean sanctuary during these turbulent times, but it can quickly become a bit grimy (especially if you live in a houseshare). Home décor and lifestyle website MyDomaine has shared its best bathroom hacks using natural products:
- Clean bathroom mirrors with black tea and a cloth: the tannic acid in the tea cuts through the grime.
- Scrub the bathtub with a grapefruit and salt: cut the grapefruit in half and sprinkle the pink side of the fruit with salt. Wet the tub, sprinkle additional salt on the bottom, use the fruit as a scrubber, then give the rub a final rinse.
- Use baking soda and white vinegar to get rid of mildew on the shower curtain: place your shower curtain in your washer and add a half of a cup of baking soda to your (eco-friendly) detergent. Set the washer to a warm wash. Just before the rinse cycle is set to begin, add half a cup of white vinegar. Allow it to dry completely before reinstalling it.
Bedroom organisation hacks
Many-a-freelancer will warn you to never use your laptop in bed when working for home. It should be the space where you relax, sleep and enjoy any spare time in. Decluttering blogger Mia Danielle knows the importance of this, so she has shared her 10 steps for decluttering a bedroom, which include:
- Make your bed: simple but, let’s be honest, sometimes so easily forgotten.
- Clear out under the bed: we often avoid it because god knows what’s lurking under there. Throw out anything you do not need and give it a good vaccum.
- Pull everything out of the closet and make piles: be ruthless with your clothes and separate them into piles to take different actions on.
- Do the same with your drawers: you’re already in clothing mode, after all.
- Empty and arrange bedside tables: make sure the things being stored there are fitting for bedside storage; as in, are you actually going to need or use the thing while you’re in bed.
- Open a window and dust everything: this one’s simple (but effective).
- Clear the surfaces and select your display items: the challenge is to choose no more than three things that you will allow on display per table – never on the windowsill.
Kitchen deep-clean hacks
If you’ve stockpiled about a million tins of food like everyone else in the country, the chances are that your kitchen is in chaos. Here are a few eco-friendly deep-clean hacks for the kitchen taken from Pinterest (spoiler: let’s hope you stocked up on baking powder).
- Clean your oven with baking powder: cleaning blogger Koti Beth suggests sprinkling baking soda in your oven and wiping it with a damp sponge. After letting it sit for 15 minutes, spray vinegar on it and wipe up.
- Alternatively: Alchemy Amy swears by this 89p toxic-free cleaner from B&M.
- Declutter kitchen cupboards: Katie Saves shares straight forward but much-needed tips on focusing on one area at a time, being ruthless, cleaning only with soapy water and thinking logically.
- Make your own disinfecting surface cleaner: The Whoot lifestyle site shares various eco-friendly cleaner recipes, including this one. It only requires equal parts of white distilled vinegar and clean water, mixed with five to ten drops of essential oils like lavender, lemongrass or grapefruit.
But if you’d rather just put your feet up instead, take a look at the best Netflix series, books of 2020 and films available to stream for inspiration instead.
When it comes to self-isolation: you do whatever makes you happy.
Images: Getty, Peter Kyprianou