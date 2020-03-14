Before we go any further, let’s make one thing clear: cleaning the home is not a woman’s responsibility. We know that domestic labour has long been the burden of women, with recent research confirming that gender norms still remain strong when it comes to doing house chores. So, if you share your home with a man, make sure he’s reading this and halving any housework with you.

Because, let’s face it, this weekend does feel like a good time to do a deep clean of the house or flat. With many of us in self-isolation, we have a lot of time on our hands. Most, if not all, of that time will be spent indoors. And thanks to coronavirus, we’re hyper aware of cleanliness and germs in our homes. Various studies also suggest that cleaning, tidying and decluttering can be good for mental health, which is needed in these uncertain times.