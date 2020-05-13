How can I get more deep sleep?

There are a few different methods you can try to get more deep sleep. There’s been a lot of buzz around the Deep Sleep Pillow Spray by This Works (19.50), which claims to help users fall asleep faster and make them feel more refreshed when they awake. The mix of lavender, vetivert and camomile is supposed to calm both your mind and body when sprayed on your pillow just before sleep.

Deep sleep music has also taken off in recent years, which consists of a mix of white noise sounds, ocean waves and meditation. Spotify has a long list of ready-made playlists that you can try.

General sleep tips can also help you have an overall better night’s sleep like going to bed at the same time every night and making sure this is ideally 90 minutes before midnight. It can also help to exhaust yourself both physically and emotionally in the day, making time for (virtual) social interactions even while in lockdown which is a vital part of this.