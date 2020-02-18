This is how sitting down at work all day impacts our mental health

“During exercise, your brain receives a hit of natural feel good chemicals, like dopamine and serotonin. These can help to improve your mood and thinking, combat stress levels and even prevent and help treat some mental health conditions,” explains Rebecca Rohrer, clinical fellow for Bupa UK. “However, this in turn means a lack of physical activity can lead to people experiencing a drop in their mood, or they may struggle to cope with stress and anxiety. They may also feel tired, lethargic and have trouble sleeping.”

Dr Sarah Brewer, medical director of Healthspan, agrees: “Lack of physical activity impacts our mental health in many ways, especially when we’re sitting down at our office desks all day. Sitting down for long periods is also associated with an increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, cancer, obesity, and even premature death.”

Of course, it’s not exactly clear why sitting down puts us at a greater risk of developing depression. Even in the study above, the researchers only found a link between depression and a lack of physical activity, not a cause and effect relationship. However, it’s likely that the causes identified above have a part to play.