“I also haven’t had my biggest distraction and tool for depression – my work – because of the pandemic, and this has played a big role in my depression, too.

“Some of my symptoms have been the same – insomnia, appetite fluctuations, irritability and bad skin – but others have been more physical – more aches and pains in my body and more headaches.

“One positive to come out of this has been that the things I’ve tried for my depression previously (that didn’t used to work), have been more effective. Activities such as writing a list of things I’m grateful for every day, being kinder to myself, lowering my expectations and practicing affirmations have come much easier to me and have been really helpful. I’ve also been spending a lot of time looking after my growing collection of houseplants.”

The one thing I wish people understood: “Depression isn’t logical or linear, and it’s a life-long battle. There is no cure for depression – it’s always there, somewhere – and the lockdown has confirmed this for me. The positive from this, however, is that when I did feel depressed this time around, I was quicker to recognise it and take action to look after myself.

“I also wish people would understand the dangers of comparative suffering – even when people with depression tell themselves “oh, well, things could be worse!”. It helps no-one and can be a huge trigger for deeper depression. Our mental health is always vulnerable and every struggle is valid – especially in a pandemic.”