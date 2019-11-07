As the temperature outside gets colder and colder and our desire to hibernate under our duvets skyrockets, more of us will be feeling the effects of seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. Brought on by the lower levels of light we’re exposed to at this time of the year, SAD is a type of depression which appears usually during the winter months.

Sometimes known as ‘the winter blues’, SAD will often trigger depression-like symptoms in people dealing with the condition, including the classic periods of low mood and feelings of worthlessness. So when it comes down to it, what actually is the difference between SAD and the more ‘general’ depression people live with year round?

We decided to put this question (and more) to a team of experts, to help you understand a bit more about what’s going on if you’re dealing with SAD at the moment.